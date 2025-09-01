Left Menu

AI and Education: Embracing the Future Fearlessly

An educational seminar in Kolkata urged the bold and ethical adoption of AI in learning. Experts highlighted the transformative potential of AI, emphasizing that human guidance remains crucial. The event called for educators to evolve, using AI as a tool to foster critical thinking and ethical technology use.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-09-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 17:53 IST
AI and Education: Embracing the Future Fearlessly
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Kolkata, a landmark seminar titled 'Future of Education in the Age of Artificial Intelligence' brought together educators, innovators, and UN officials to discuss AI's transformative role in education. Hosted by Muskaan at the ITC Royal Bengal, collaboration came from Education for All Trust, WFUNA Foundation, and United Nations India.

Opening the event, Ms. Sumitra Ray of Muskaan and Darrin Farrant from the United Nations highlighted global efforts towards AI governance, stressing India's role in harnessing AI with foresight and ethics. Renowned panelists emphasized that AI should be embraced not feared, seeing it as a tool to amplify educational capacities.

Speakers like Navjot Mallika Kaur and Samyak Chakrabarty stressed the need for integration of AI in classrooms, drawing parallels with international instances where AI enhances education. Bizongo's Aniket Deb underscored the importance of critical thinking and adaptation, advocating for AI as an aid to human potential, not a replacement.

TRENDING

1
Assam Congress Files Complaint Against BJP for Vandalism During Protest

Assam Congress Files Complaint Against BJP for Vandalism During Protest

 India
2
Israel Shifts Diaspora Bond Approval Amid Irish Opposition

Israel Shifts Diaspora Bond Approval Amid Irish Opposition

 Global
3
Former VP Dhankhar Finds Temporary Home in Chhatarpur Farmhouse

Former VP Dhankhar Finds Temporary Home in Chhatarpur Farmhouse

 India
4
JNUTA Challenges Vice Chancellor's Decision Amid Power Struggle at JNU

JNUTA Challenges Vice Chancellor's Decision Amid Power Struggle at JNU

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025