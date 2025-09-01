AI and Education: Embracing the Future Fearlessly

In Kolkata, a landmark seminar titled 'Future of Education in the Age of Artificial Intelligence' brought together educators, innovators, and UN officials to discuss AI's transformative role in education. Hosted by Muskaan at the ITC Royal Bengal, collaboration came from Education for All Trust, WFUNA Foundation, and United Nations India.

Opening the event, Ms. Sumitra Ray of Muskaan and Darrin Farrant from the United Nations highlighted global efforts towards AI governance, stressing India's role in harnessing AI with foresight and ethics. Renowned panelists emphasized that AI should be embraced not feared, seeing it as a tool to amplify educational capacities.

Speakers like Navjot Mallika Kaur and Samyak Chakrabarty stressed the need for integration of AI in classrooms, drawing parallels with international instances where AI enhances education. Bizongo's Aniket Deb underscored the importance of critical thinking and adaptation, advocating for AI as an aid to human potential, not a replacement.