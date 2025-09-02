Unrest Erupts at University Over Unapproved Law Course

A violent clash erupted between police and students at Shri Ramswaroop Memorial University on Monday over an unapproved law course, according to authorities.

Video footage revealed officers wielding batons against demonstrators, who say the university endangered their future by enrolling them in a non-recognized program. The Bar Council of India allegedly hasn't approved it.

The student body ABVP joined in, demanding justice and claiming the university has collected illegal fees. Despite police denials of excessive force, injured students remain and tensions simmer as protests continue with demands for clear action.

