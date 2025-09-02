Left Menu

Unrest Erupts at University Over Unapproved Law Course

A violent clash erupted at Shri Ramswaroop Memorial University after students protested over an unendorsed law course. The police were accused of excessive force whereas the university denies wrongdoing. The ABVP has demanded a thorough investigation, protesting until their demands are met, including recognition of the law degree.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barabanki | Updated: 02-09-2025 10:08 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 10:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A violent clash erupted between police and students at Shri Ramswaroop Memorial University on Monday over an unapproved law course, according to authorities.

Video footage revealed officers wielding batons against demonstrators, who say the university endangered their future by enrolling them in a non-recognized program. The Bar Council of India allegedly hasn't approved it.

The student body ABVP joined in, demanding justice and claiming the university has collected illegal fees. Despite police denials of excessive force, injured students remain and tensions simmer as protests continue with demands for clear action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

