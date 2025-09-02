Jharkhand's Education Uplift: Empowering the Future
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren distributed appointment letters to educators and awarded meritorious students. The event celebrated toppers and emphasized government efforts in enhancing education. Initiatives include scholarships for studying abroad and establishing new schools, focusing on uplifting educational standards and providing resources to motivated students.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 02-09-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 18:56 IST
On Tuesday, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren recognized the achievements of educators and students at Project Bhawan, distributing appointment letters to new teachers and felicitating high-performing students.
The ceremony honored students excelling in various board examinations, also distributing tech devices and financial incentives to enhance their educational journeys.
CM Soren emphasized Jharkhand's education development, announcing initiatives such as scholarships for overseas studies and plans for new schools, aiming to elevate the state's educational standing significantly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
