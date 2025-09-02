Jharkhand's Education Uplift: Empowering the Future

On Tuesday, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren recognized the achievements of educators and students at Project Bhawan, distributing appointment letters to new teachers and felicitating high-performing students.

The ceremony honored students excelling in various board examinations, also distributing tech devices and financial incentives to enhance their educational journeys.

CM Soren emphasized Jharkhand's education development, announcing initiatives such as scholarships for overseas studies and plans for new schools, aiming to elevate the state's educational standing significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)