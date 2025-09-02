Left Menu

Graham Linehan Arrested at Heathrow: Controversial Online Posts Spark Legal Trouble

Graham Linehan, co-creator of 'Father Ted', faced arrest at Heathrow Airport due to inflammatory posts regarding transgender issues. Apprehended by armed police, he was cautioned about his online comments, faced health issues during detention, and is prohibited from using Twitter. Legal trials proceed amid fresh allegations.

Updated: 02-09-2025 21:55 IST
Graham Linehan, Irish co-creator of the popular TV comedy show 'Father Ted', was arrested at London's Heathrow Airport over provocative online comments concerning transgender issues. The 57-year-old's detention followed his arrival from Arizona on Monday, escorted by armed police for comments deemed inciting violence on the platform X.

Linehan, who is also known for 'The IT Crowd', reported that his police interview involved scrutiny of three distinct online posts. In one particularly controversial post, he suggested physical confrontation should a trans-identified male enter female-only spaces, a remark drawing legal attention.

During his questioning, a nurse noted Linehan's elevated blood pressure, prompting a subsequent hospital visit. He now faces a legal gag prohibiting Twitter use while in the UK and awaits further questioning in October. Known for his vocal criticism of transgender activism, Linehan's legal woes include a scheduled trial on separate charges this week.

