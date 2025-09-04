Unrecognized Law Course at SRSM University Sparks Controversy

An unrecognized law course at Shri Ram Swaroop Memorial University in Barabanki has landed the institution in hot water. The controversy erupted after the Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Commission lodged a complaint, leading to an FIR against the university for allegedly conducting an unauthorized program for three years.

The university admitted students to the unapproved law course during recent academic sessions and conducted examinations without necessary approvals. This breach of the Private Universities Act, 2019, prompted student protests and led to legal scrutiny.

Police interventions during student protests drew criticisms from opposition parties and the ruling BJP alike. An inquiry recommends strict legal action against the university management. The situation jeopardizes students' futures, heightening tensions in the educational sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)