Unrecognized Law Course at SRSM University Sparks Controversy

Shri Ram Swaroop Memorial University in Barabanki is embroiled in controversy for running an unrecognized law course. An FIR was filed following complaints from the Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Commission. Students' futures are at stake, prompting protests and legal actions under regulations of the Private Universities Act, 2019.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 04-09-2025 09:35 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 09:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An unrecognized law course at Shri Ram Swaroop Memorial University in Barabanki has landed the institution in hot water. The controversy erupted after the Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Commission lodged a complaint, leading to an FIR against the university for allegedly conducting an unauthorized program for three years.

The university admitted students to the unapproved law course during recent academic sessions and conducted examinations without necessary approvals. This breach of the Private Universities Act, 2019, prompted student protests and led to legal scrutiny.

Police interventions during student protests drew criticisms from opposition parties and the ruling BJP alike. An inquiry recommends strict legal action against the university management. The situation jeopardizes students' futures, heightening tensions in the educational sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

