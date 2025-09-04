Kashmir's Educational Shutdown Amid Flood Threats
In Kashmir, educational institutions remained closed for a second consecutive day due to a flood-like situation from heavy rainfall. The closure, ordered by Divisional Commissioner Anshul Garg, affects schools, colleges, and coaching centers as a precaution. Some areas are experiencing water spillover despite receding water levels.
- Country:
- India
In response to heavy rainfall causing flood-like conditions, educational institutions across Kashmir remained closed for a second day on Thursday. The Divisional Commissioner, Anshul Garg, ordered the precautionary shutdown affecting all schools, colleges, and coaching centers.
This decision follows continuous rainfall that closed institutions on Wednesday, posing a flooding threat in the region. The precautionary closure aims to ensure safety amid the adverse weather conditions.
Though water levels in the Jhelum River and its tributaries have begun to recede, regions like Anantnag, Budgam, Kulgam, Pulwama, and Shopian are grappling with water spillovers, impacting daily life. Authorities remain vigilant as they navigate the challenging weather.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
CBSE and NCB Unite for Drug-Free Schools Initiative
Chandigarh Schools and Colleges Closed Due to Severe Rainfall
Govt Issues Guidelines for Co-locating Anganwadis with Schools Nationwide
Severe Weather Strikes Northern India: Punjab and Beyond
Rains Storm Jammu and Kashmir: Schools, Highways Close Amid Rising Waters