Kashmir's Educational Shutdown Amid Flood Threats

In response to heavy rainfall causing flood-like conditions, educational institutions across Kashmir remained closed for a second day on Thursday. The Divisional Commissioner, Anshul Garg, ordered the precautionary shutdown affecting all schools, colleges, and coaching centers.

This decision follows continuous rainfall that closed institutions on Wednesday, posing a flooding threat in the region. The precautionary closure aims to ensure safety amid the adverse weather conditions.

Though water levels in the Jhelum River and its tributaries have begun to recede, regions like Anantnag, Budgam, Kulgam, Pulwama, and Shopian are grappling with water spillovers, impacting daily life. Authorities remain vigilant as they navigate the challenging weather.

(With inputs from agencies.)