BIT-Mesra Launches Innovation Centre to Propel Entrepreneurial Spirit
The Birla Institute of Technology-Mesra is set to establish a Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, thanks to a new MoU with Tega Industries. The initiative, supported by a Rs 5 crore investment from Chairman Madan Mohan Mohanka, aims to inspire students and position India as a global innovation hub.
The Birla Institute of Technology-Mesra in Ranchi is gearing up to establish a Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship on its campus, as revealed by an institute official this Thursday.
This development comes following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tega Industries, a move hailed by Vice-Chancellor Prof Indranil Manna as a significant step in fostering a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem. The center aims to inspire a new generation of change-makers, contributing to society and generating lucrative employment opportunities.
Aligned with the vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047', the initiative positions India as a global innovation hub, bolstered by a Rs 5 crore investment from Tega Industries Chairman Madan Mohan Mohanka. Mohanka expressed his aspiration for students to dream big and develop solutions addressing critical challenges.
