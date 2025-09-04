India's AI Upskill: SAS Academy Launches for a Digital Transformation
The SAS Academy for Data & AI Excellence launches in India, addressing a critical AI talent gap. It offers structured training in AI, ML, and data analytics, with mentorship and certifications, preparing participants for high-demand roles in various sectors. Enrollment is open for both individuals and enterprises.
MUMBAI, India – On the cusp of an AI revolution, India faces a critical shortage of skilled professionals in fields such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analytics. To tackle this talent gap, the SAS Academy for Data & AI Excellence has launched, offering structured, career-aligned training.
The academy's curriculum covers both foundational and advanced topics, including Data Engineering, Business Analytics, Decision Intelligence, and Applied AI & ML. Learners gain mentorship from SAS-certified instructors and earn credentials recognized by top global companies.
The launch signifies a commitment to building a future-ready workforce, preparing graduates for roles across sectors such as BFSI, healthcare, telecom, and manufacturing. Enrollment is now open for both individual learners and enterprises, with classes starting soon.
