Mamata Banerjee Addresses Teachers' Day with Plans and Pride

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced plans to explore legal options for appointing 'tainted' teachers to non-teaching roles, while launching recruitment for 'untainted' candidates. Banerjee also highlighted Bengal's historical contributions and educational advancements at a Teachers' Day event, emphasizing the importance of preserving Bengali identity and encouraging students to avoid fake news.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-09-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 18:18 IST
Teachers
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Thursday, proposed plans to find legal avenues for assigning 'tainted' teachers from the 2016 SSC exam to non-teaching posts. Concurrently, she engaged recruitment processes for 'untainted' candidates during a Teachers' Day event.

Speaking at the state-run 'Dhana Dhanya' auditorium, Banerjee emphasized a non-political, humane approach to issues within the educational sector. The Supreme Court, earlier this year, ordered the sacking of over 25,000 teaching and non-teaching staff, citing a 'vitiated and tainted' recruitment process.

Highlighting the state's rich cultural history and educational progresses, Banerjee urged students to cherish their Bengali roots. She praised Bengal's contribution to social reform and stressed the state's educational strides, mentioning scholarship disbursements and a reduction in dropout rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

