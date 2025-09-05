Recognition and Innovation: Delhi's Pioneering Education Initiatives

The Delhi government celebrated its educators by presenting the State Teachers' Award 2025 to 118 teachers, signaling its commitment to improving education quality in the region. In conjunction, the launch of 'Nipun Sankalp' aims to bolster foundational literacy and numeracy skills among students.

The event, enriched with an exhibition showcasing innovative educational initiatives, attracted attention with exhibits on CM Shri Schools, Samagra Shiksha, and vocational training programs, among others. The digital showcase 'Virasat bhi Vikas bhi' offered a historical perspective on Indian education.

Attended by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the event also featured special recognitions for two local educators. Officials reiterated commitments to environmentally conscious initiatives and smart classroom conversions as part of a broader educational reform agenda.

