Forgery Scandal Rocks UP NEET UG Admissions: 11 Candidates Under Scrutiny

The district authorities have launched an investigation against 11 individuals accused of using forged documents to secure admission under the freedom fighters' dependents quota in UP NEET UG counselling 2025.

On Saturday, FIRs were filed against four candidates following a complaint from Tehsildar Sadar Atul Harsh, prompting police action.

An inquiry confirmed the use of fake certificates, triggering a crackdown led by District Magistrate Mangala Prasad Singh, ensuring further cases are registered.

(With inputs from agencies.)