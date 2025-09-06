Forgery Scandal Rocks UP NEET UG Admissions: 11 Candidates Under Scrutiny
Authorities in a district have uncovered a forgery scandal involving 11 candidates who used fraudulent certificates in the UP NEET UG 2025 admissions. Four of these individuals now face FIRs. An investigation revealed the forged documents bore unofficial seals, and further legal actions are being undertaken.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 06-09-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 18:04 IST
- Country:
- India
The district authorities have launched an investigation against 11 individuals accused of using forged documents to secure admission under the freedom fighters' dependents quota in UP NEET UG counselling 2025.
On Saturday, FIRs were filed against four candidates following a complaint from Tehsildar Sadar Atul Harsh, prompting police action.
An inquiry confirmed the use of fake certificates, triggering a crackdown led by District Magistrate Mangala Prasad Singh, ensuring further cases are registered.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Former Chinese Securities Regulator Yi Huiman Under Investigation
Top Chinese Regulator Under Investigation: Anti-Corruption Watchdog Reveals
Tragic Loss: Lawyer's Suicide Sparks Investigation
Toxic Fumes Leak at SIPCOT Industrial Complex Spurs Investigation
Unveiling Dharmasthala: A Controversial Investigation