Forgery Scandal Rocks UP NEET UG Admissions: 11 Candidates Under Scrutiny

Authorities in a district have uncovered a forgery scandal involving 11 candidates who used fraudulent certificates in the UP NEET UG 2025 admissions. Four of these individuals now face FIRs. An investigation revealed the forged documents bore unofficial seals, and further legal actions are being undertaken.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 06-09-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 18:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The district authorities have launched an investigation against 11 individuals accused of using forged documents to secure admission under the freedom fighters' dependents quota in UP NEET UG counselling 2025.

On Saturday, FIRs were filed against four candidates following a complaint from Tehsildar Sadar Atul Harsh, prompting police action.

An inquiry confirmed the use of fake certificates, triggering a crackdown led by District Magistrate Mangala Prasad Singh, ensuring further cases are registered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

