WBSSC Tightens Security for Teachers' Recruitment Test Amid Allegations

The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has introduced enhanced security measures for the upcoming teacher recruitment exams, following a mandate by the Supreme Court after previous tainted recruitments. Multiple states are coordinating to ensure a seamless examination process while addressing concerns about potential malpractices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-09-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 22:05 IST
The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has fortified security for its upcoming teacher recruitment exams, slated to take place on September 7 and 14. This initiative follows a Supreme Court directive after over 26,000 school teachers were found to have been recruited through a flawed process in 2016.

Chairman Siddhartha Majumdar announced that unique identification features would be embedded in the question papers to detect malpractices instantly. Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Manoj Pant has instructed district magistrates to oversee the process diligently and ensure smooth coordination between district administrations and examination authorities.

With an expected turnout of 5.65 lakh candidates, measures such as prohibited electronic devices and barcode scanners at entrance points have been set. Political allegations of leaked papers have been dismissed by the WBSSC, their focus set on maintaining exam integrity as per legal orders.

