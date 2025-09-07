Left Menu

Homework Revolution: Transforming Traditional Tasks in Indian Schools

Homework in Indian schools is evolving from rote, repetitive tasks to diverse, engaging activities. Influenced by new education policies, it now focuses on creativity, critical thinking, and student well-being. The shift aims to reduce academic pressure and promote practical learning, though parental concerns about support needs persist.

Updated: 07-09-2025 15:17 IST
Homework in Indian schools, once synonymous with rote learning, is gradually transforming into a more engaging and educational tool. This evolution reflects significant changes in education philosophy, emphasizing creativity and critical thinking.

In contemporary classrooms across India, homework assignments are becoming opportunities for exploration and collaboration, driven by policy changes, digital integration, and innovative teaching methods.

While this transformation is welcomed by many, it raises questions about parental support and its impact on learning gaps. The shift is part of a broader effort to balance academic rigor with flexibility, guided by India's National Education Policy 2020.

