Nagaland's Education Employment Crisis: A Call for Transparency and Reform

The All Nagaland Pre-Service Teachers Association has raised concerns over recruitment irregularities for primary teacher posts in Nagaland. They allege that appointments have bypassed transparent procedures, impacting education quality and increasing unemployment among trained teachers. The association demands an open recruitment process and criticizes government inaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 09-09-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 18:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The All Nagaland Pre-Service Teachers Association (ANPSTA) has voiced serious concerns over alleged irregularities in the recruitment of primary teachers across the state. The group claims that more than 1,000 posts have remained unadvertised over the last decade, with positions being filled through questionable methods instead of open and transparent hiring processes.

A Department of Education official noted the current pupil-teacher ratio in Nagaland is high, standing at 7:1, and declared the issue is under review within the broader context of teacher rationalisation. An RTI-based investigation conducted by the association uncovered discrepancies in the recruitment figures, pointing to a lack of transparency.

Highlighting repeated government inaction, ANPSTA has submitted a memorandum to Nagaland's Principal Director of School Education. They demand an immediate recruitment process for the 1,168 vacant posts and stress the need to comply with a Supreme Court directive, emphasizing the importance of qualified candidates and warning of the impact on growing teacher unemployment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

