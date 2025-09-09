Left Menu

Delhi Government Seeks Top Caterers for Education Events

The Delhi government is seeking catering service providers to support educational events with an estimated contract value of Rs 1.50 crore. Aimed at training programs and workshops, the contract covers food services at major venues, emphasizing quality, hygiene, and event management.

The Delhi government has initiated a call for bids to empanel food and catering service providers for an estimated value of Rs 1.50 crore. The contract's primary objective is to cover the arrangement and setup of kitchens at educational events, including those held at prominent venues like Chhatrasal Stadium and Thyagraj Stadium.

The tender, issued by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), outlines a one-year contract with the possibility of a one-year extension contingent on satisfactory service. This initiative aims to support various training and educational programmes across the region, requiring comprehensive food and refreshment services.

Selected firms will handle catering during workshops, in-service teacher training programmes, and other educational meetings and seminars. They are also required to manage the setup of stalls, catering design, event management, and create a conducive environment, ensuring hygiene and sanitation. Technical evaluations will assess potential bidders on past services and their logistics and hygiene practices.

