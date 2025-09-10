Warsaw's Chopin Airport Reopens Amidst Airspace Intrusion

The airspace above Warsaw's Chopin Airport has been reopened after being temporarily closed, as confirmed in a statement issued on platform X. Military activities had previously necessitated the closure when drones breached Polish airspace during a Russian offensive on Ukraine.

Officials have cautioned that despite the reopening, travelers may continue to experience disruptions and delays throughout the day. The closure reflects heightened tensions in the region as Poland responds to security threats near its borders.

Chopin Airport remains vigilant while coordinating with military authorities to ensure the safety and security of all flights passing through the area.