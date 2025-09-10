Left Menu

IIM Udaipur Opens Admissions for Pioneering MBA Programs

The Indian Institute of Management Udaipur is now accepting applications for its one-year MBA programs in Global Supply Chain Management and Digital Enterprise Management. Designed for professionals with at least three years of work experience, these courses blend foundational and specialized studies. The programs boast successful placement records and expert advisory boards.

The Indian Institute of Management Udaipur (IIMU) has commenced admissions for its exclusive one-year, full-time MBA programs. Focusing on Global Supply Chain Management (GSCM) and Digital Enterprise Management (DEM), these programs are tailored for seasoned professionals aiming to upgrade their skills.

With a curriculum that integrates contemporary management principles with specialized training, the GSCM program offers extensive knowledge in supply chain logistics, while the DEM course, the first of its kind in India, prepares participants to manage complex digital enterprises effectively.

Backed by successful graduate placements and guided by an elite advisory board consisting of industry leaders from companies like Accenture and IBM, IIMU stands out in the global education landscape with its robust academic research and international rankings.

