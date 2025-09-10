IIM Udaipur Opens Admissions for Pioneering MBA Programs

The Indian Institute of Management Udaipur (IIMU) has commenced admissions for its exclusive one-year, full-time MBA programs. Focusing on Global Supply Chain Management (GSCM) and Digital Enterprise Management (DEM), these programs are tailored for seasoned professionals aiming to upgrade their skills.

With a curriculum that integrates contemporary management principles with specialized training, the GSCM program offers extensive knowledge in supply chain logistics, while the DEM course, the first of its kind in India, prepares participants to manage complex digital enterprises effectively.

Backed by successful graduate placements and guided by an elite advisory board consisting of industry leaders from companies like Accenture and IBM, IIMU stands out in the global education landscape with its robust academic research and international rankings.