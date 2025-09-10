Hindustan Institute Partners with Google Cloud to Revolutionize Digital Education

City-based Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science has signed a breakthrough MoU with tech giants Google Cloud and CloudReign Technologies to establish a cutting-edge Google Cloud Digital Campus on their premises.

As part of the agreement, the institute has launched the Genesis Cloud Laboratory, a state-of-the-art facility aimed at driving innovation and digital transformation. This lab will provide students and faculty with advanced resources in cloud computing, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and digital transformation.

The collaboration includes access to Google's certification programs, industry-linked projects, internships, and research collaborations, offering students a competitive edge in the digital economy. Anand Jacob Verghese, the university chancellor, emphasized that this partnership goes beyond technological adoption by revolutionizing education, preparing students to be industry-ready on a global scale.