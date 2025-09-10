Introducing AINA: The AI Mentor Revolutionizing Indian Education
Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya unveils AINA, an advanced Voice-First AI Mentor redefining exam preparation for Indian students. It offers instant doubt resolution, concept clarity, and personalized strategies, ensuring learners have access to a supportive mentor. AINA stands as a breakthrough in intelligent, human-centric mentorship, reaching millions of students across diverse regions.
- Country:
- United States
Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya has launched AINA, a cutting-edge Voice-First AI Mentor designed to revolutionize exam preparation for Indian students. This platform combines AI precision with empathetic guidance, offering features like instant doubt resolution, deep concept clarity, and personalized strategies accessible anytime, anywhere.
Sushma Boppana, CEO of Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions, emphasized the transformative power of AINA, highlighting its ability to provide meaningful, technology-driven engagement for students. AINA is not just another AI product; it aims to create a human-like connection, empowering learners to unlock their potential and succeed in their academic journeys.
With strategic partnerships and accessibility, AINA is set to transform education in both metro and rural areas. The platform offers a high response accuracy, supports multiple languages, and integrates seamlessly with Infinity Learn's existing resources, setting a new standard for personalized and outcome-based education in India.
ALSO READ
Experts Harness Technology to Reassess Thamarassery Ghat Road Safety
Airfloa Rail Technology Gears Up for IPO to Boost Indian Railways
HAL Takes Off: Transforming the Small Satellite Market with SSLV Technology
ISRO and HAL: Pioneering India's Space Aspirations with SSLV Technology
Unveiling Pakistan's Surveillance Web: A Global Technology Nexus Exposed