Left Menu

Introducing AINA: The AI Mentor Revolutionizing Indian Education

Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya unveils AINA, an advanced Voice-First AI Mentor redefining exam preparation for Indian students. It offers instant doubt resolution, concept clarity, and personalized strategies, ensuring learners have access to a supportive mentor. AINA stands as a breakthrough in intelligent, human-centric mentorship, reaching millions of students across diverse regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 10-09-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 17:54 IST
Introducing AINA: The AI Mentor Revolutionizing Indian Education
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya has launched AINA, a cutting-edge Voice-First AI Mentor designed to revolutionize exam preparation for Indian students. This platform combines AI precision with empathetic guidance, offering features like instant doubt resolution, deep concept clarity, and personalized strategies accessible anytime, anywhere.

Sushma Boppana, CEO of Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions, emphasized the transformative power of AINA, highlighting its ability to provide meaningful, technology-driven engagement for students. AINA is not just another AI product; it aims to create a human-like connection, empowering learners to unlock their potential and succeed in their academic journeys.

With strategic partnerships and accessibility, AINA is set to transform education in both metro and rural areas. The platform offers a high response accuracy, supports multiple languages, and integrates seamlessly with Infinity Learn's existing resources, setting a new standard for personalized and outcome-based education in India.

TRENDING

1
Empowering New Leaders: APPSCCE 2024 Achievers Celebrate Triumph

Empowering New Leaders: APPSCCE 2024 Achievers Celebrate Triumph

 India
2
Gaza's Young Survivors: Healing Amidst Ruins

Gaza's Young Survivors: Healing Amidst Ruins

 Global
3
Tensions Rise as Davis Cup Set Against Backdrop of Poland Drone Incident

Tensions Rise as Davis Cup Set Against Backdrop of Poland Drone Incident

 United Kingdom
4
Turmoil in Nepal Leaves Pilgrims Stranded Amid Safety Concerns

Turmoil in Nepal Leaves Pilgrims Stranded Amid Safety Concerns

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025