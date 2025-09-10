Introducing AINA: The AI Mentor Revolutionizing Indian Education

Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya has launched AINA, a cutting-edge Voice-First AI Mentor designed to revolutionize exam preparation for Indian students. This platform combines AI precision with empathetic guidance, offering features like instant doubt resolution, deep concept clarity, and personalized strategies accessible anytime, anywhere.

Sushma Boppana, CEO of Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions, emphasized the transformative power of AINA, highlighting its ability to provide meaningful, technology-driven engagement for students. AINA is not just another AI product; it aims to create a human-like connection, empowering learners to unlock their potential and succeed in their academic journeys.

With strategic partnerships and accessibility, AINA is set to transform education in both metro and rural areas. The platform offers a high response accuracy, supports multiple languages, and integrates seamlessly with Infinity Learn's existing resources, setting a new standard for personalized and outcome-based education in India.