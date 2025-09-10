Fierce Competition Unfolds in Delhi University Students’ Union Elections

The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections are in full swing, attracting 82 nominations for the four pivotal posts. Out of these, 74 have passed scrutiny, officials confirmed.

The race for the presidency is particularly intense, boasting 21 candidates after three nominations were rejected. The positions of vice president, secretary, and joint secretary also have a significant number of contenders, with the final candidates announced on Thursday.

Elections will be conducted on September 18, with results expected the day after. In compliance with court directives, strict measures are in place to prevent rule violations and defacement of public property.

(With inputs from agencies.)