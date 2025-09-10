Left Menu

Fierce Competition Unfolds in Delhi University Students’ Union Elections

The Delhi University Students’ Union elections sees 82 nominations for four main posts, with 74 deemed valid. The presidency is highly contested with 21 candidates. The elections will use both electronic and ballot voting methods, adhering to strict regulations to prevent public property defacement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 20:22 IST
Fierce Competition Unfolds in Delhi University Students’ Union Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections are in full swing, attracting 82 nominations for the four pivotal posts. Out of these, 74 have passed scrutiny, officials confirmed.

The race for the presidency is particularly intense, boasting 21 candidates after three nominations were rejected. The positions of vice president, secretary, and joint secretary also have a significant number of contenders, with the final candidates announced on Thursday.

Elections will be conducted on September 18, with results expected the day after. In compliance with court directives, strict measures are in place to prevent rule violations and defacement of public property.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Senator Criticizes Trump's India Tariff Policy Amidst Russian Oil Tensions

US Senator Criticizes Trump's India Tariff Policy Amidst Russian Oil Tension...

 Global
2
Unspent Billions: Gujarat's Construction Workers Welfare Cess Dilemma

Unspent Billions: Gujarat's Construction Workers Welfare Cess Dilemma

 India
3
Vandals Attack Gandhi Statue in Odisha

Vandals Attack Gandhi Statue in Odisha

 India
4
Scientists say NASA Mars rover finds strongest hints yet of potential signs of ancient life, but more study is needed, reports AP.

Scientists say NASA Mars rover finds strongest hints yet of potential signs ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025