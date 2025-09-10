Left Menu

India-UAE Education Bridge: Unveiling the Atal Incubation Centre

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated the Atal Incubation Centre at IIT Delhi's Abu Dhabi campus, marking a significant milestone in educational cooperation between India and the UAE. The centre aims to nurture innovation and foster joint ventures in technology, clean energy, and healthcare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 10-09-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 22:10 IST
India-UAE Education Bridge: Unveiling the Atal Incubation Centre
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Union Education Minister of India, Dharmendra Pradhan, unveiled the Atal Incubation Centre at IIT Delhi's Abu Dhabi campus on Wednesday, marking a pivotal development in educational collaborations.

This center is the inaugural AIC abroad connected with an Indian university, targeting innovation through collaborative research ventures involving both Indian and UAE participants. It will support developing start-ups and initiatives in deep tech, AI, clean energy, and healthcare.

During his two-day visit to the UAE, Pradhan plans to meet with key leaders and representatives to further strengthen partnerships in education and innovation, alongside visiting the BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi and engaging with the Indian diaspora in Dubai.

TRENDING

1
Telugu Titans Triumph: Home Victory Over U Mumba in PKL Thriller

Telugu Titans Triumph: Home Victory Over U Mumba in PKL Thriller

 India
2
Assam Gears Up for PM Modi's Visit: Bamboo-Based Ethanol Plant Inauguration

Assam Gears Up for PM Modi's Visit: Bamboo-Based Ethanol Plant Inauguration

 India
3
Illicit Affair Ends in Tragedy: Lucknow Murder Unveiled

Illicit Affair Ends in Tragedy: Lucknow Murder Unveiled

 India
4
Federal Reserve Drama: Trump's Controversial Move Faces Legal Hurdle

Federal Reserve Drama: Trump's Controversial Move Faces Legal Hurdle

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025