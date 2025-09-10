India-UAE Education Bridge: Unveiling the Atal Incubation Centre
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated the Atal Incubation Centre at IIT Delhi's Abu Dhabi campus, marking a significant milestone in educational cooperation between India and the UAE. The centre aims to nurture innovation and foster joint ventures in technology, clean energy, and healthcare.
The Union Education Minister of India, Dharmendra Pradhan, unveiled the Atal Incubation Centre at IIT Delhi's Abu Dhabi campus on Wednesday, marking a pivotal development in educational collaborations.
This center is the inaugural AIC abroad connected with an Indian university, targeting innovation through collaborative research ventures involving both Indian and UAE participants. It will support developing start-ups and initiatives in deep tech, AI, clean energy, and healthcare.
During his two-day visit to the UAE, Pradhan plans to meet with key leaders and representatives to further strengthen partnerships in education and innovation, alongside visiting the BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi and engaging with the Indian diaspora in Dubai.
