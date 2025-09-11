Empowering Education: Maharashtra’s New Hostels for Underprivileged Students

The Maharashtra government has embarked on a significant educational initiative, with Cooperation Minister Babasaheb Patil announcing the construction of two student hostels in Latur district. Designed to house 100 students each, these hostels aim to uplift the economically weaker and marginalized sections by providing quality learning environments.

The new facilities, located in Chakur taluka, were inaugurated by Patil, who highlighted the importance of equal opportunities in education. This project underscores the government's dedication to justice and educational access for all societal segments, thereby promoting academic excellence.

The hostels will feature residential rooms, dining halls, modern libraries, and study areas, with a total project budget of Rs 30 crore. This infrastructure is set to enhance educational prospects for the underprivileged, reflecting a monumental step in educational empowerment.

