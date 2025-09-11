Left Menu

Empowering Education: Maharashtra’s New Hostels for Underprivileged Students

Maharashtra Cooperation Minister Babasaheb Patil announced the construction of two hostels in Latur to support education for underprivileged students. These facilities aim to offer quality educational resources and equal opportunities. Each hostel will accommodate 100 students and feature modern amenities, with a total funding of Rs 30 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 11-09-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 10:52 IST
Empowering Education: Maharashtra’s New Hostels for Underprivileged Students
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has embarked on a significant educational initiative, with Cooperation Minister Babasaheb Patil announcing the construction of two student hostels in Latur district. Designed to house 100 students each, these hostels aim to uplift the economically weaker and marginalized sections by providing quality learning environments.

The new facilities, located in Chakur taluka, were inaugurated by Patil, who highlighted the importance of equal opportunities in education. This project underscores the government's dedication to justice and educational access for all societal segments, thereby promoting academic excellence.

The hostels will feature residential rooms, dining halls, modern libraries, and study areas, with a total project budget of Rs 30 crore. This infrastructure is set to enhance educational prospects for the underprivileged, reflecting a monumental step in educational empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jammu-Srinagar Highway Faces Traffic Challenges Amid Weather Woes

Jammu-Srinagar Highway Faces Traffic Challenges Amid Weather Woes

 India
2
Pogacar Poised to Conquer UCI Road World Championships

Pogacar Poised to Conquer UCI Road World Championships

 Global
3
After the Deluge: Bali's Battle for Recovery

After the Deluge: Bali's Battle for Recovery

 Indonesia
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Qatar Criticizes Israel Amid Hostage Crisis

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Qatar Criticizes Israel Amid Hostage Crisis

 Qatar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025