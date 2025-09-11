Government Defers New Exam Guidelines for PwDs to 2026 Amid Concerns

The government has decided to delay the implementation of revised guidelines for conducting competitive exams for persons with disabilities until the end of 2025. This decision aims to accommodate the current lack of readiness among examining bodies and to protect the interests of candidates set to appear in upcoming exams.

An office memorandum from the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) suggests maintaining the current examination framework for all public exams noted until this year's end. Exam bodies are encouraged to support candidates using assistive technology wherever feasible during this interim period.

This deferral follows last month's comprehensive guideline update aimed at curbing unfair practices, including revising the scribe usage system. Until the new regulations come into effect, further extensive consultations with relevant stakeholders will be undertaken to shape the final implementation framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)