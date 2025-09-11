Left Menu

Government Defers New Exam Guidelines for PwDs to 2026 Amid Concerns

The government postponed new guidelines for competitive exams for persons with disabilities until 2026 due to unpreparedness among examining bodies and candidates' immediate needs. Existing systems will continue, with allowances for assistive technology. Wider consultations with stakeholders are planned to ensure effective implementation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 11:13 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 11:13 IST
Government Defers New Exam Guidelines for PwDs to 2026 Amid Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government has decided to delay the implementation of revised guidelines for conducting competitive exams for persons with disabilities until the end of 2025. This decision aims to accommodate the current lack of readiness among examining bodies and to protect the interests of candidates set to appear in upcoming exams.

An office memorandum from the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) suggests maintaining the current examination framework for all public exams noted until this year's end. Exam bodies are encouraged to support candidates using assistive technology wherever feasible during this interim period.

This deferral follows last month's comprehensive guideline update aimed at curbing unfair practices, including revising the scribe usage system. Until the new regulations come into effect, further extensive consultations with relevant stakeholders will be undertaken to shape the final implementation framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jammu-Srinagar Highway Faces Traffic Challenges Amid Weather Woes

Jammu-Srinagar Highway Faces Traffic Challenges Amid Weather Woes

 India
2
Pogacar Poised to Conquer UCI Road World Championships

Pogacar Poised to Conquer UCI Road World Championships

 Global
3
After the Deluge: Bali's Battle for Recovery

After the Deluge: Bali's Battle for Recovery

 Indonesia
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Qatar Criticizes Israel Amid Hostage Crisis

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Qatar Criticizes Israel Amid Hostage Crisis

 Qatar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025