Meghalaya's Engineering Colleges and Water Mission: A Funding and Infrastructure Update

Meghalaya has been allocated Rs 405.64 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission for the fiscal year 2024-25, as confirmed by Public Health Engineering Minister Marcuise N Marak in the state Assembly. While the Ministry of Jal Shakti has sanctioned these funds, the release of funds for 2025-26 remains awaited.

In the realm of higher education, Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma updated on Ampati Engineering College's progress, indicating a 25% completion with Rs 15 crore already spent. The government is committed to fast-tracking both Shillong and Ampati engineering colleges, amid concerns about access roads highlighted by local MLA Miani D Shira.

The absence of invitations to the inauguration of Shillong Engineering College, a first for the state, led to expressions of disappointment by several leaders, including Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and the Education Minister assured that a formal ceremony is forthcoming, with inclusivity in mind.