Meghalaya's Engineering Colleges and Water Mission: A Funding and Infrastructure Update
Meghalaya's Jal Jeevan Mission received Rs 405.64 crore for 2024-25, though funds for the following year remain pending. Education officials discuss the progress and road challenges of engineering colleges in Shillong and Ampati. Invitations for inaugurations spark discontent among state leaders.
- Country:
- India
Meghalaya has been allocated Rs 405.64 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission for the fiscal year 2024-25, as confirmed by Public Health Engineering Minister Marcuise N Marak in the state Assembly. While the Ministry of Jal Shakti has sanctioned these funds, the release of funds for 2025-26 remains awaited.
In the realm of higher education, Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma updated on Ampati Engineering College's progress, indicating a 25% completion with Rs 15 crore already spent. The government is committed to fast-tracking both Shillong and Ampati engineering colleges, amid concerns about access roads highlighted by local MLA Miani D Shira.
The absence of invitations to the inauguration of Shillong Engineering College, a first for the state, led to expressions of disappointment by several leaders, including Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and the Education Minister assured that a formal ceremony is forthcoming, with inclusivity in mind.
