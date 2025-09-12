Tragedy at Jadavpur University: Campus Security Under Scrutiny After Student's Death

In a tragic incident, Jadavpur University mourns the loss of Anamika Mondal, a third-year undergraduate student found unconscious near a campus pond and later declared dead at the hospital. The death raises concerns over campus security delays attributed to funding shortfalls, as the university was set to install CCTV systems.

The university admitted these safety issues, with Pro-Vice Chancellor Amitava Dutta expressing profound grief, likening Mondal to a daughter of the institution. University officials confirmed plans to enhance surveillance and security personnel had not materialized due to pending fund releases from the government.

The incident has sparked protests and calls for immediate action from student bodies like the SFI and ABVP, demanding improved security infrastructure and addressing alleged campus vices. This tragedy echoes a prior fatal incident involving a first-year student in 2023, spotlighting ongoing campus safety challenges.