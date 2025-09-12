Tragedy at Jadavpur University: Campus Security Under Scrutiny After Student's Death
A Jadavpur University student, Anamika Mondal, was found unconscious near a pond after a campus event and later declared dead. Security lapses are under scrutiny as campus surveillance plans are stalled due to funding delays. The university is investigating the incident in collaboration with police authorities.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident, Jadavpur University mourns the loss of Anamika Mondal, a third-year undergraduate student found unconscious near a campus pond and later declared dead at the hospital. The death raises concerns over campus security delays attributed to funding shortfalls, as the university was set to install CCTV systems.
The university admitted these safety issues, with Pro-Vice Chancellor Amitava Dutta expressing profound grief, likening Mondal to a daughter of the institution. University officials confirmed plans to enhance surveillance and security personnel had not materialized due to pending fund releases from the government.
The incident has sparked protests and calls for immediate action from student bodies like the SFI and ABVP, demanding improved security infrastructure and addressing alleged campus vices. This tragedy echoes a prior fatal incident involving a first-year student in 2023, spotlighting ongoing campus safety challenges.
ALSO READ
TET Qualified Protestors Rally for Recruitment in West Bengal
West Bengal's TET Protest: Educators Demand Employment
Football Becomes Political Battleground in West Bengal Elections
West Bengal's Air Quality Rankings: Haldia Shines Amid Mixed Results
West Bengal Hospitals Ordered to Release Bodies Promptly