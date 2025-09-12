Online Class Video Scandal Sparks Investigation

In a shocking incident at a government school in Himachal Pradesh, an obscene video was allegedly played during an online political science class, leading to a significant uproar. School authorities have launched an investigation following a complaint filed last week, officials revealed on Friday.

The incident took place on September 4 at Government Senior Secondary School, Kakriyar. Due to heavy rains, schools were operating online, and around 11.15 am, a student reportedly played the scandalous clip, causing widespread shock among classmates. A concerned parent lodged a complaint but noted that no immediate action was taken by the school.

The complaint has since led to allegations of harassment faced by the parent's daughter at school. With the school's inability to identify the culprit, the matter has been referred to the police. Deputy Director of Education Mohit Chauhan confirmed that the cyber cell is actively working to trace the suspect.

