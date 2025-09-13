Uttarakhand High Court Intervenes in Nanda Gaura Scheme Standoff
The Uttarakhand High Court has demanded explanations from the Women Empowerment Department over delayed benefits under the Nanda Gaura Scheme for girls who passed class 12. The PIL was filed by Mamta Negi highlighting the plight of 439 girls from Chamoli district denied incentives for higher education due to bureaucratic delays.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nainital | Updated: 13-09-2025 00:14 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 00:14 IST
- Country:
- India
The Uttarakhand High Court has stepped in to address the issue of delayed benefits under the Nanda Gaura Scheme, designed to support girls pursuing higher education.
The court's directive came after Chamoli resident Mamta Negi filed a PIL, emphasizing that 439 girls who passed their class 12 exams in 2022-23 were unable to access these essential government incentives.
Despite formal requests and completion of procedural requirements by schools, the funds remain unreleased, prompting the court's intervention to ensure accountability from the relevant departments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
