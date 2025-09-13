Uttarakhand High Court Intervenes in Nanda Gaura Scheme Standoff

The Uttarakhand High Court has stepped in to address the issue of delayed benefits under the Nanda Gaura Scheme, designed to support girls pursuing higher education.

The court's directive came after Chamoli resident Mamta Negi filed a PIL, emphasizing that 439 girls who passed their class 12 exams in 2022-23 were unable to access these essential government incentives.

Despite formal requests and completion of procedural requirements by schools, the funds remain unreleased, prompting the court's intervention to ensure accountability from the relevant departments.

