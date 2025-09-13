Left Menu

Uttarakhand High Court Intervenes in Nanda Gaura Scheme Standoff

The Uttarakhand High Court has demanded explanations from the Women Empowerment Department over delayed benefits under the Nanda Gaura Scheme for girls who passed class 12. The PIL was filed by Mamta Negi highlighting the plight of 439 girls from Chamoli district denied incentives for higher education due to bureaucratic delays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nainital | Updated: 13-09-2025 00:14 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 00:14 IST
Uttarakhand High Court Intervenes in Nanda Gaura Scheme Standoff
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand High Court has stepped in to address the issue of delayed benefits under the Nanda Gaura Scheme, designed to support girls pursuing higher education.

The court's directive came after Chamoli resident Mamta Negi filed a PIL, emphasizing that 439 girls who passed their class 12 exams in 2022-23 were unable to access these essential government incentives.

Despite formal requests and completion of procedural requirements by schools, the funds remain unreleased, prompting the court's intervention to ensure accountability from the relevant departments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Women Boxers Shine as India Secures Four Medals, Men's Campaign Falters

Women Boxers Shine as India Secures Four Medals, Men's Campaign Falters

 United Kingdom
2
Engineering Exporters Urge Government Relief Against US Tariffs

Engineering Exporters Urge Government Relief Against US Tariffs

 India
3
PM Modi Inaugurates Multi-Crore Development Projects in Northeast India

PM Modi Inaugurates Multi-Crore Development Projects in Northeast India

 India
4
Utah Governor Spencer Cox's Call for Civility Amidst Political Violence

Utah Governor Spencer Cox's Call for Civility Amidst Political Violence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025