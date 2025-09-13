Left Menu

UC Berkeley Under Investigation Amid Rising Tensions Over Antisemitism Allegations

UC Berkeley has shared information with the Trump administration regarding antisemitism allegations on campus. This is part of a wider federal probe into educational institutions. Despite privacy concerns, UC Berkeley cooperated with federal agencies, while experts express concerns about free speech and due process amid threats to cut federal funding.

Updated: 13-09-2025 07:56 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 07:56 IST
The University of California, Berkeley disclosed information on 160 faculty and students to President Donald Trump's administration as part of an investigation into antisemitism allegations. This move comes amid increased scrutiny on educational institutions nationwide.

Federal investigations claim universities have permitted antisemitism during pro-Palestinian protests. Critics argue the government's actions suppress free speech, equating criticism of Israel with antisemitism unjustly. Despite privacy concerns, UC Berkeley complied with federal document requests.

While Trump threatens funding cuts, UC Berkeley has cooperated with the U.S. Department of Education's investigations. Legal challenges pose hurdles to the administration's broader campaign against perceived antisemitism. Rights advocates warn of increasing antisemitism and discrimination, highlighting the absence of similar probes into Islamophobia.

