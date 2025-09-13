Call for Justice: Jadavpur University Tragedy Sparks Investigation

Jadavpur University's teaching staff have made an urgent appeal to the authorities to thoroughly investigate the tragic demise of a female student found in a campus pond. The incident has raised questions about the security and safety measures in place at the institution.

Leaders from the Jadavpur University Teachers Association (JUTA) highlighted a long-standing issue of inadequate responses from the university's administration despite repeated warnings and proposals aimed at ensuring student safety. They criticized the lack of decisive action towards preventing further tragedies.

JUTA's statement underscored the need for a comprehensive strategy to curb drug and alcohol abuse on campus and called for the prohibition of events beyond permissible hours. Additionally, the absence of key administrative figures has led to operational challenges, according to the association.