Call for Justice: Jadavpur University Tragedy Sparks Investigation

A group of professors from Jadavpur University has urged the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the death of a female student found in a campus pond. They demand transparency and accountability, emphasizing the need for security improvements and stricter regulations against drugs and late-night activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-09-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 15:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Jadavpur University's teaching staff have made an urgent appeal to the authorities to thoroughly investigate the tragic demise of a female student found in a campus pond. The incident has raised questions about the security and safety measures in place at the institution.

Leaders from the Jadavpur University Teachers Association (JUTA) highlighted a long-standing issue of inadequate responses from the university's administration despite repeated warnings and proposals aimed at ensuring student safety. They criticized the lack of decisive action towards preventing further tragedies.

JUTA's statement underscored the need for a comprehensive strategy to curb drug and alcohol abuse on campus and called for the prohibition of events beyond permissible hours. Additionally, the absence of key administrative figures has led to operational challenges, according to the association.

