West Bengal's Transparent Teacher Recruitment Drive
The School Service Commission examinations took place on Sunday in West Bengal to recruit assistant teachers. Approximately 93% of 2.46 lakh registered candidates appeared, with 13,517 from outside the state. This recruitment follows a Supreme Court ruling that invalidated the 2016 process due to corruption allegations.
West Bengal witnessed a significant turnout for the School Service Commission (SSC) examinations on Sunday, with 2,29,497 candidates participating to fill assistant teacher positions in government-aided schools for classes 11 and 12. Education Minister Bratya Basu confirmed that this figure constitutes a remarkable 93% of the registered 2.46 lakh candidates.
The School Level Selection Test (SLST) was conducted in 478 centers and saw participation from 13,517 candidates from outside the state, primarily from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. This examination, held after a nine-year hiatus, follows a controversial phase in the state's recruitment history.
Basu noted that the previous recruitment process, conducted in 2016, was marred by corruption, leading to the dismissal of around 26,000 teachers. This new effort aims for transparency, focusing on OMR sheets and ensuring fair evaluation. Candidates and political observers are closely watching the process, hopeful for a fair outcome.
