JNUTA Raises Concerns Over Faculty Termination Process at JNU

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association has criticized the university's handling of a faculty member's termination, highlighting issues of transparency and procedure. The association called for greater clarity and a consultative approach in dealing with faculty matters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 22:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association (JNUTA) voiced concern regarding the termination process of faculty member Rohan Choudhari, suggesting procedural and clarity issues within the university's administration.

Despite not receiving an immediate response from JNU, the association highlighted that Choudhari's termination, initially prompted by claims of unsatisfactory performance and unauthorized absence, would be on hold following a Delhi High Court observation.

JNUTA also pointed out administrative delays in faculty promotions and called for transparent, consultative resolutions to safeguard teachers' rights and dignity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

