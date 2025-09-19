YSRCP's Bold Stand Against Medical College Privatisation

YSR Congress Party leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced the intensification of protests against the decision by the TDP-led NDA government to privatise government medical colleges. Reddy emphasized the movement's importance for maintaining health security and educational rights for the poor.

Under the campaign titled 'Chalo Medical College', the YSRCP led protests throughout Andhra Pradesh. The protests targeted the alleged privatisation of 10 out of the 17 medical colleges established by the previous YSRCP-led government between 2019 and 2024. Reddy criticized the current government's aggressive response to these protests.

The opposition voices strong concerns over the sale of government medical institutions to private interests, denouncing the move as a betrayal of public trust. Vidadala Rajini highlighted the YSRCP's efforts to establish 17 government medical colleges versus the lacklustre performance of the current regime in medical education.

(With inputs from agencies.)