YSRCP's Bold Stand Against Medical College Privatisation
YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy vows continuous protests against the TDP-led NDA government's decision to privatise government medical colleges in Andhra Pradesh. The party's 'Chalo Medical College' movement, involving widespread peaceful protests, demands the withdrawal of the controversial privatisation plan, emphasizing the protection of public health and educational rights.
YSR Congress Party leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced the intensification of protests against the decision by the TDP-led NDA government to privatise government medical colleges. Reddy emphasized the movement's importance for maintaining health security and educational rights for the poor.
Under the campaign titled 'Chalo Medical College', the YSRCP led protests throughout Andhra Pradesh. The protests targeted the alleged privatisation of 10 out of the 17 medical colleges established by the previous YSRCP-led government between 2019 and 2024. Reddy criticized the current government's aggressive response to these protests.
The opposition voices strong concerns over the sale of government medical institutions to private interests, denouncing the move as a betrayal of public trust. Vidadala Rajini highlighted the YSRCP's efforts to establish 17 government medical colleges versus the lacklustre performance of the current regime in medical education.
