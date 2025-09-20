SSC Feedback Portal Gains Momentum, Ensures Fairness in CGLE 2025

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced that its newly launched Feedback Portal has received an overwhelmingly positive response from candidates appearing in the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE) 2025, one of the largest recruitment tests for central government jobs in India.

Within a week of its launch, the portal has recorded nearly 10,000 submissions, offering valuable insights into candidates’ examination experiences across the country.

Candidate Concerns and Technical Issues

According to SSC officials, around 2,000 candidates reported technical disruptions during the computer-based test. Each of these cases is currently under review through SSC’s Regional Offices.

“Where disruptions are found to be genuine, affected candidates will be given an opportunity to re-appear. The re-examinations will be scheduled on or before September 26, 2025,” an official confirmed.

The Commission clarified that no exam shifts were cancelled or rescheduled on September 19, a sign that the examination process remained smooth and consistent throughout the day.

Scale of the Examination

The CGLE, which remains one of India’s most competitive recruitment examinations, has already seen 7.16 lakh candidates successfully take the exam this year. With lakhs more expected across upcoming phases, the SSC emphasized that the Feedback Portal will serve as a real-time grievance and monitoring mechanism, adding a new layer of accountability to the system.

Commitment to Fairness and Transparency

The SSC reiterated its commitment to fairness, transparency, and candidate welfare. Officials stressed that the Feedback Portal not only strengthens exam integrity but also promotes candidate-centric governance by ensuring issues are flagged and addressed promptly.

The initiative is expected to:

Enhance exam credibility through real-time monitoring.

Provide candidates with a direct voice in the process .

Strengthen grievance redressal, particularly for technical disruptions .

Ensure equal opportunities for all candidates without compromising standards.

A Step Towards Candidate-Centric Reforms

The Feedback Portal reflects SSC’s broader efforts to adopt digital tools for improved transparency. By encouraging candidates to share their experiences, the Commission aims to build a more responsive examination ecosystem that adapts quickly to challenges.

Officials noted that such measures align with the government’s emphasis on technology-driven reforms in public examinations, reducing uncertainty and building trust among aspirants.

Looking Ahead

As the CGLE 2025 progresses, the SSC is expected to further expand the scope of the Feedback Portal, potentially integrating it with AI-enabled monitoring tools to detect anomalies, streamline re-examination processes, and strengthen accountability.

For millions of aspirants across India, these steps underline SSC’s commitment to fairness, efficiency, and candidate-first reforms, ensuring that opportunities in public service remain accessible, transparent, and merit-based.