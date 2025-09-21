Maharashtra to Recruit 5,500 Assistant Professors by March 2026
Maharashtra's Higher and Technical Education Minister, Chandrakant Patil, announced that 5,500 assistant professors will be recruited by March 2026. The government approved 5,500 teaching and 2,900 non-teaching positions. A resolution will be issued soon. Patil emphasizes the potential of youth and the importance of values and social responsibility.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra's Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil announced Saturday the recruitment of 5,500 assistant professors for senior colleges by March 2026. The announcement came during the 28th convocation ceremony at Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University in Nanded.
The government has approved these positions along with 2,900 non-teaching posts, receiving consent from both the Finance and Planning departments, confirmed Patil. A Government Resolution (GR) regarding this will be issued soon to fill vacancies as promised. Challenges previously stalled earlier recruitment plans due to different recommendations by former Governor C P Radhakrishnan.
As part of efforts to attract foreign students, Patil highlighted the enrollment of 4,000 students from 65 countries this year. The minister emphasized the youth's potential in societal transformation, encouraging involvement in government initiatives like Startup India, while underscoring the need for entrepreneurship to align with social values.
ALSO READ
Empowering Education: A Bright Future Unveiled at Maa Shakumbhari University's Convocation
Bihar Empowers Education: CM Launches Projects, Transfers Rs 2,920 Cr to Students
Arunachal Pradesh Education Department Reviews Teachers' Transfer Appeals
Himachal Pradesh Schools to Adopt CBSE Curriculum for Enhanced Education
TVK chief Vijay says, ''no compromise on safety to women, healthcare, education; basic amenities.''