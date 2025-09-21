Maharashtra to Recruit 5,500 Assistant Professors by March 2026

Maharashtra's Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil announced Saturday the recruitment of 5,500 assistant professors for senior colleges by March 2026. The announcement came during the 28th convocation ceremony at Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University in Nanded.

The government has approved these positions along with 2,900 non-teaching posts, receiving consent from both the Finance and Planning departments, confirmed Patil. A Government Resolution (GR) regarding this will be issued soon to fill vacancies as promised. Challenges previously stalled earlier recruitment plans due to different recommendations by former Governor C P Radhakrishnan.

As part of efforts to attract foreign students, Patil highlighted the enrollment of 4,000 students from 65 countries this year. The minister emphasized the youth's potential in societal transformation, encouraging involvement in government initiatives like Startup India, while underscoring the need for entrepreneurship to align with social values.