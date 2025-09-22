AI Revolutionizes Education in India's Multilingual Landscape

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan emphasized the transformative potential of artificial intelligence to enhance learning across multiple Indian languages, speaking at the inauguration of Swadhyay Bhawan. The East Regional Centre of Delhi University's School of Open Learning (SOL), located in Tahirpur, promises to empower students throughout India.

Developed with an investment of around Rs 55 crore, this new centre spans 0.5 acres and comprises a seven-storey facility equipped with cutting-edge infrastructure, modern pedagogical tools, and technology-enabled classrooms. According to an official statement from Delhi University, it represents a significant step in the 'Earning and Learning' initiative, fostering confidence and leadership skills among the youth.

Speakers at the event, including Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, and Education Minister Ashish Sood, praised the centre for removing educational barriers and increasing access to quality resources. East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari echoed these sentiments, stating it aligns with the national vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.' The ceremony concluded with SOL Director Payal Mago highlighting the centre's dedication to students unable to attend regular colleges.

