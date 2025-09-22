Left Menu

AI Revolutionizes Education in India's Multilingual Landscape

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan highlighted artificial intelligence's potential to revolutionize learning in Indian languages, during a ceremony for Swadhyay Bhawan's opening in East Delhi. The new centre, part of Delhi University's School of Open Learning, combines modern infrastructure with state-of-the-art technology, creating vast educational opportunities for students nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 20:04 IST
AI Revolutionizes Education in India's Multilingual Landscape
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan emphasized the transformative potential of artificial intelligence to enhance learning across multiple Indian languages, speaking at the inauguration of Swadhyay Bhawan. The East Regional Centre of Delhi University's School of Open Learning (SOL), located in Tahirpur, promises to empower students throughout India.

Developed with an investment of around Rs 55 crore, this new centre spans 0.5 acres and comprises a seven-storey facility equipped with cutting-edge infrastructure, modern pedagogical tools, and technology-enabled classrooms. According to an official statement from Delhi University, it represents a significant step in the 'Earning and Learning' initiative, fostering confidence and leadership skills among the youth.

Speakers at the event, including Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, and Education Minister Ashish Sood, praised the centre for removing educational barriers and increasing access to quality resources. East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari echoed these sentiments, stating it aligns with the national vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.' The ceremony concluded with SOL Director Payal Mago highlighting the centre's dedication to students unable to attend regular colleges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stokes Controversy: Tylenol, Vaccines, and Autism Link Claims

Trump Stokes Controversy: Tylenol, Vaccines, and Autism Link Claims

 Global
2
Kolkata Metro: The Commuter's Choice

Kolkata Metro: The Commuter's Choice

 India
3
Swift Response to Screwworm Outbreak in Nuevo Leon

Swift Response to Screwworm Outbreak in Nuevo Leon

 Global
4
Crackdown on Stubble Burning in Punjab: A Persistent Pollution Challenge

Crackdown on Stubble Burning in Punjab: A Persistent Pollution Challenge

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025