Viksit Bharat Buildathon: Inspiring Tomorrow's Innovators

The Viksit Bharat Buildathon, organized by the Ministry of Education and Atal Innovation Mission, aims to inspire over one crore school students across India to innovate under four themes. This initiative fosters ideation and creativity, targeting a self-reliant India by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 16:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the Atal Innovation Mission, has announced the Viksit Bharat Buildathon, a nationwide initiative to foster innovation, creativity, and problem-solving skills among school students. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan revealed this ambitious plan on Tuesday, aimed at engaging over one crore students from 1.5 lakh schools across India.

The Buildathon invites students from classes 6 to 12 to participate in ideating, designing, and developing prototypes under four themes: Atmanirbhar Bharat, Swadeshi, Vocal for Local, and Samriddh Bharat. This initiative aligns with the vision of a developed India by 2047, Pradhan emphasized during a press conference.

The event serves as a platform for students, educators, and innovators to collaborate in building solutions for a self-reliant India. By empowering the youth through these themes, the Buildathon aims to instill a sense of responsibility and creativity in shaping India's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

