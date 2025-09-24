ESCP Business School Shines in QS 2026 Business Master’s Rankings
ESCP Business School has achieved remarkable rankings in the QS 2026 Business Master’s Rankings, with three of its programmes securing top positions. The school’s strength in diversity, employability, and creativity is highlighted, showcasing its global reach and commitment to preparing future leaders.
ESCP Business School has secured impressive positions in the prestigious QS 2026 Business Master's Rankings, reaffirming its status as one of the world's leading business schools.
The school's MSc in Marketing & Creativity achieved a remarkable 3rd place globally, excelling in Value for Money, Diversity, and Employability. Graduates from this programme have secured roles at top global companies.
ESCP's Master in Management moved up to 6th place worldwide, offering diverse specialisations and dual-degree options. Meanwhile, the MSc in Big Data and Business Analytics ranked 9th globally, noted for its diversity and innovative curriculum. These achievements underscore ESCP's commitment to producing leaders equipped to make a global impact.
(With inputs from agencies.)
