Disappointing Pass Rate: TET 2023 Results Unveiled

The West Bengal Board of Primary Education released the Teacher Eligibility Test 2023 results, revealing a pass rate of only 2.47% with 6,754 candidates qualifying out of 2.73 lakh applicants. An analysis on the low pass rate will follow, aligned with final answer keys published for transparency.

On Wednesday, the West Bengal Board of Primary Education published the 2023 Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) results. Alarmingly, less than 7,000 candidates out of the 273,147 who sat the exam were successful, highlighting a pass rate of merely 2.47%.

The TET, conducted in December 2023, aimed at recruiting 13,421 teachers for classes 1 to 5. Board officials will review why less than 3% of candidates passed and will release their analysis after the Pujas. Meanwhile, the 'Final Answer Keys' are available online, crucial for transparent result processing.

WBBPE Secretary Ranjan Kumar Jha advised candidates to visit the official website to view the final model answers for TET-2023. Board President Goutam Pal confirmed that disputes over questions were thoroughly examined before the results were announced. Aspiring teachers can access results by logging into the wbbpe.wb.gov.in website.

