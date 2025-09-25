Tragedy and Turmoil: Student's Mysterious Death Sparks Unrest in Nalanda

A tragic incident has unfolded at Nalanda Engineering College in Bihar's Nalanda district, where a female student reportedly died after falling from her hostel's terrace. The event triggered an uproar among her fellow students, resulting in significant damage to the institution's property and a police vehicle.

The deceased, Sonam Kumari, allegedly fell on Wednesday night, according to local officials. Her peers accused the college administration of failing to provide immediate transportation to the hospital, which they claim could have averted the tragedy. In response, the agitated students took to the campus, igniting chaos.

A video allegedly depicting police lathi-charging the demonstrating students has gone viral, though its authenticity remains unconfirmed by PTI. Sub Divisional Magistrate Hilsa, Amit Kumar Patel, emphasized that the investigation is actively considering all possibilities. A post-mortem is underway, and the family's complaint is being carefully reviewed to determine further actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)