Uttarakhand Berozgar Sangh Demands CBI Probe into Exam Paper Leak Scandal
The Uttarakhand Berozgar Sangh is demanding a CBI investigation into the alleged leak of a graduate-level exam question paper. Despite meeting with the Chief Minister, no resolution was reached. The union continues its protest, calling for the resignation of the UKSSSC chairman and changes to recruitment rules.
The Uttarakhand Berozgar Sangh is intensifying its call for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged leak of a graduate-level examination's question paper. The union claims significant irregularities in the exam process.
Despite appeals to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the protest achieved no results. The union has set up tents outside the Parade Ground, with members on an indefinite strike, demanding the resignation of the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) chairman and other reforms.
In response to the public outcry, the government formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by a retired judge to investigate the issue. Meanwhile, arrests have been made, including the main accused, Khalid Malik, involved in leaking exam questions.
