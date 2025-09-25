Left Menu

Uttarakhand Berozgar Sangh Demands CBI Probe into Exam Paper Leak Scandal

The Uttarakhand Berozgar Sangh is demanding a CBI investigation into the alleged leak of a graduate-level exam question paper. Despite meeting with the Chief Minister, no resolution was reached. The union continues its protest, calling for the resignation of the UKSSSC chairman and changes to recruitment rules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 25-09-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 19:23 IST
Uttarakhand Berozgar Sangh Demands CBI Probe into Exam Paper Leak Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand Berozgar Sangh is intensifying its call for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged leak of a graduate-level examination's question paper. The union claims significant irregularities in the exam process.

Despite appeals to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the protest achieved no results. The union has set up tents outside the Parade Ground, with members on an indefinite strike, demanding the resignation of the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) chairman and other reforms.

In response to the public outcry, the government formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by a retired judge to investigate the issue. Meanwhile, arrests have been made, including the main accused, Khalid Malik, involved in leaking exam questions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic End: Jeweller's Last Shot Stirs Controversy

Tragic End: Jeweller's Last Shot Stirs Controversy

 India
2
Record-Breaking Soy Exports Surge in Argentina Following Tax Suspension

Record-Breaking Soy Exports Surge in Argentina Following Tax Suspension

 Global
3
India is world's 3rd-largest startup ecosystem; many startups working in food, agri sectors: PM Modi at World Food India summit.

India is world's 3rd-largest startup ecosystem; many startups working in foo...

 Global
4
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas: Vision for Post-War Governance and International Recognition

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas: Vision for Post-War Governance and Inte...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025