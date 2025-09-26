Left Menu

Empowering Futures: Tamil Nadu's Educational Transformation

Tamil Nadu government's 'Tamil Pudhalvan' and 'Pudhumai Penn' schemes, alongside the skilling program 'Naan Mudhalvan', significantly uplift underprivileged students by providing monthly scholarships and skill development opportunities, enabling them to pursue higher education and achieve their lifelong aspirations.

Updated: 26-09-2025 15:01 IST
The Tamil Nadu government is making headlines by significantly transforming the lives of underprivileged children through strategic educational initiatives. With the monthly Rs 1,000 scholarships under 'Tamil Pudhalvan' and 'Pudhumai Penn', complemented by the 'Naan Mudhalvan' skilling program, students from rural areas are realizing their dreams of higher education.

Young learners like Subbalakshmi, whose goat-rearing father couldn't afford college fees, are now studying engineering. 'Pudhumai Penn' has made education more accessible, with emotional stories of gratitude unraveling at a recent state event. Chief Minister M K Stalin's symbolic gesture underscored the initiative's impact.

In a broader context, Tamil Nadu's 'breakfast scheme' aims to enhance nutrition and school attendance. The scheme's success inspired even Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to pledge its adoption in his own state, signaling a ripple effect of positive educational reform across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

