Fire Incident Disrupts CGLE 2025 in Mumbai; New Dates Announced

Amidst the sweeping conduct of the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE) 2025, a fire incident caused disruptions at a Mumbai centre, as confirmed by official sources. Conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), CGLE is a major gateway for government positions, bringing in numerous aspirants eager to secure Group B and C roles.

The exam saw participation from approximately 13.5 lakh candidates out of over 28 lakh applicants. The exams took place in 255 centers across 126 cities, testing a laptop-based format for the first time. Lakshadweep's Kavaratti and Leh also featured as exam centers, indicating an expansion in geographical coverage.

Despite the smooth execution overall, malpractice incidents were reported, including fake documents and remote access attempts, leading to apprehensions by law enforcement. Candidates involved in malpractices face debarment or re-exams. Those affected by the fire incident, and technical disruptions, will retake their tests on October 14th, as the authorities aim for transparent and fair assessments.

(With inputs from agencies.)