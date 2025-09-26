Left Menu

Fire Incident Disrupts CGLE 2025 in Mumbai; New Dates Announced

The Tier-1 Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE) 2025 concluded successfully, except in Mumbai due to a fire incident. Conducted by the SSC, this exam is crucial for government job aspirants. Despite technical glitches, new testing modes were introduced, and malpractices identified. Affected candidates are set for a re-exam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 22:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst the sweeping conduct of the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE) 2025, a fire incident caused disruptions at a Mumbai centre, as confirmed by official sources. Conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), CGLE is a major gateway for government positions, bringing in numerous aspirants eager to secure Group B and C roles.

The exam saw participation from approximately 13.5 lakh candidates out of over 28 lakh applicants. The exams took place in 255 centers across 126 cities, testing a laptop-based format for the first time. Lakshadweep's Kavaratti and Leh also featured as exam centers, indicating an expansion in geographical coverage.

Despite the smooth execution overall, malpractice incidents were reported, including fake documents and remote access attempts, leading to apprehensions by law enforcement. Candidates involved in malpractices face debarment or re-exams. Those affected by the fire incident, and technical disruptions, will retake their tests on October 14th, as the authorities aim for transparent and fair assessments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

