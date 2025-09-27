India's First Maritime Simulation Centre Sets Sail

Chennai, Tamil Nadu – India has launched its first Maritime Simulation Centre, a pioneering initiative at AMET Knowledge Park near Chennai. Unveiled by Union Minister for Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, this state-of-the-art facility represents a strategic collaboration between AMET and Maersk.

The centre incorporates cutting-edge technology, including Full Mission Simulators and advanced AR/VR labs, to equip maritime cadets with essential skills. With a significant investment of INR 13.5 Crore, including contributions from the A.P. Moller Foundation, the centre is poised to elevate India's global maritime education standing.

Highlighting the importance of the initiative, Shri Sonowal praised AMET and Maersk for their commitment to nurturing talent in the maritime industry. This facility, he noted, is key to preparing skilled seafarers capable of navigating the challenges of modern shipping, further strengthening India's maritime sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)