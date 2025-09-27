Left Menu

India's First Maritime Simulation Centre Sets Sail

The inauguration of India's first Maritime Simulation Centre at AMET University, near Chennai, marks a significant milestone for maritime education, offering advanced simulation technology for hands-on training. The facility, established through a collaboration between AMET and Maersk, aims to enhance the skills of future maritime professionals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-09-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 16:02 IST
India's First Maritime Simulation Centre Sets Sail
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai, Tamil Nadu – India has launched its first Maritime Simulation Centre, a pioneering initiative at AMET Knowledge Park near Chennai. Unveiled by Union Minister for Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, this state-of-the-art facility represents a strategic collaboration between AMET and Maersk.

The centre incorporates cutting-edge technology, including Full Mission Simulators and advanced AR/VR labs, to equip maritime cadets with essential skills. With a significant investment of INR 13.5 Crore, including contributions from the A.P. Moller Foundation, the centre is poised to elevate India's global maritime education standing.

Highlighting the importance of the initiative, Shri Sonowal praised AMET and Maersk for their commitment to nurturing talent in the maritime industry. This facility, he noted, is key to preparing skilled seafarers capable of navigating the challenges of modern shipping, further strengthening India's maritime sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CBI Cracks Down on Builder-Financial Institution Nexus: Nationwide Searches Uncover Fraud

CBI Cracks Down on Builder-Financial Institution Nexus: Nationwide Searches ...

 India
2
Munish Forge Limited Gears Up for ₹73.92 Crore IPO to Boost Manufacturing Capacity

Munish Forge Limited Gears Up for ₹73.92 Crore IPO to Boost Manufacturing Ca...

 India
3
Tragic End: Municipal Clerk's Final Plea for Justice

Tragic End: Municipal Clerk's Final Plea for Justice

 India
4
BMW accident: Delhi court allows bail plea of accused woman.

BMW accident: Delhi court allows bail plea of accused woman.

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025