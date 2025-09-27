IIT Jammu's Expansion: A New Era of Innovation and Growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has initiated the next phase of infrastructure development at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jammu, focusing on expanding its capabilities and fostering innovation. The momentous event took place virtually, with Union Minister Jitendra Singh attending the ceremony in person.

The Phase-B expansion comes with an investment of Rs 1,398 crore, set to enhance IIT Jammu with new academic buildings, residential facilities, laboratories, and a pioneering research park. This park, modelled after IIT Madras, aims to strengthen industry-academia collaborations and support start-ups and small and medium enterprises.

Minister Jitendra Singh lauded IIT Jammu's rapid advancement, citing its 56th rank in the 2025 NIRF Engineering rankings as testament to its growth. He acknowledged the strategic advantage of its location for collaboration with neighboring institutions and recognized the commitment of the institute's leadership in overcoming initial challenges to establish a nationally reputed technical institution.

(With inputs from agencies.)