Revolutionizing School Programs: Kerala’s Digital Leap for NSS
Kerala's National Service Scheme (NSS) activities in secondary schools will soon be managed via a digital platform developed by KITE. This initiative, a first in India, aims to manage NSS units online, reducing administrative burdens and enhancing efficiency. Comprehensive evaluation and direct scheduling are key features of this new system.
In a groundbreaking move, Kerala's secondary school National Service Scheme (NSS) activities will transition to a digital platform managed by the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE). This pioneering project, set to launch in the 2025-26 academic year, marks the first of its kind in India.
The digitization aims to streamline operations for around two lakh students across higher secondary and vocational schools, providing a centralized online hub for Programme Officers (POs) to schedule activities and record attendance instantly. "It's a major reform from manual to digital," stated K Anvar Sadath, CEO of KITE.
The portal not only simplifies administrative processes but also provides tools for comprehensive evaluation of NSS camps and activities. With a suite of instructional videos and documentation, KITE is committed to ensuring the platform's successful implementation, with ambitions to expand to other states.
