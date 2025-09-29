Showcasing School Excellence Through Reels: A New Competition in Kerala
Kerala's KITE has launched a competition encouraging schools to create reels that highlight educational achievements and practices. Students will produce and anchor content, with winning entries receiving prizes. The initiative enhances video skills while showcasing school excellence.
- Country:
- India
The Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) has announced an innovative reels competition aimed at schools across the state, emphasizing unique educational achievements and exemplary practices. Dubbed 'Ente school ente abhimanam' or 'My School, My Pride,' the initiative seeks to enhance the video production skills of Little KITES members and underscore the distinction of participating institutions.
The competition invites students to produce compelling short-form video content focusing on their schools' unique features, such as achievements, activities, and academic models, with a spotlight on Lower and Upper Primary schools. Entrants will cover all production roles, from anchoring to interviews, adhering to stringent submission guidelines set by KITE.
KITE CEO K Anvar Sadath noted that the 100 best reels would receive a cash prize of Rs 5,000 and air on KITE-Victers Channel. Submissions are open until October 9, promising a showcase of educational excellence through creative student-driven content.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
DU Breaks Ground on New High-Tech Hostel for Students
Merck Foundation: A Lifeline for Global Cardiovascular Awareness and Education
Innovative CM SHRI Schools Envisioned for Excellence in Delhi
Odisha's Bold Plans: Transforming Education and Cultural Heritage
Hoax Bomb Threats Alarm Indian Airports and Schools