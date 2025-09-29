Students Demand Justice: Protest Erupts Over Controversial Expulsions at Ambedkar University
The Students' Federation of India protested against the expulsion of five Ambedkar University students. The students faced repercussions after exposing cyber-bullying and ragging incidents. Allegations include unfair treatment, including physical abuse. A memorandum was submitted to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor, with plans to approach higher courts for justice.
- Country:
- India
The Students' Federation of India (SFI) staged a demonstration outside Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's residence, protesting the expulsion of five students from Dr. BR Ambedkar University. Saxena serves as the university's Chancellor.
An official statement from the left-leaning student group identified Sharanya, AUD Student Council Treasurer; Shubhojeet, AUD Student Council Councillor; and Shefali, SFI Delhi State Committee member as among those expelled, alongside two others forbidden from re-admission.
The expelled students disclosed that their suspension followed the exposure of cyber-bullying and ragging incidents at the university, and they accused the administration of using severe measures in response to their activism. The students have sought intervention from the courts to overturn the expulsions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Festival Rush Chokes South Delhi's Roads
Swadeshi Celebration: Delhi's Push for Local Products
Delhi High Court Upholds Statutory Immunity Over Humanitarian Pleas in Foreign Nationals' Case
PM Modi Inaugurates New Delhi BJP Office Amid Calls for Public Service Commitment
Union Home Minister Launches Major Water and Sewerage Projects in Delhi