Protests Erupt Over Plan to Privatize Andhra Pradesh Medical Colleges

Statewide protests, spearheaded by the YSRCP SC cell, erupted on Tuesday against the Andhra Pradesh government's proposed plan to privatize government medical colleges.

YSRCP SC leaders issued a stark warning, highlighting the potential impact on thousands of students from weaker sections, including Dalits and other backward classes.

Meanwhile, YSRCP accused the government of attempting to sell off public medical colleges to private entities, a move they argue would damage healthcare infrastructure and compromise social justice initiatives. No immediate response from the ruling TDP was available.