Modi's Multi-Faceted Cabinet Decisions: Education, Agriculture, and Infrastructure in Focus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the establishment of 57 new Kendriya Vidyalayas to enhance educational access. Other measures include boosting pulse production, raising MSP for Rabi crops, upgrading NH-715 in Assam, and advancing the Biomedical Research Career Programme. These initiatives aim to promote inclusive growth and development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 19:45 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the establishment of 57 new Kendriya Vidyalayas, a significant step toward expanding access to quality education and creating jobs. These new institutions will include Balvatikas for nurturing children from the foundational stage, reflecting the government's commitment to inclusive growth, especially in remote areas.

In a comprehensive Cabinet meeting, Modi outlined initiatives including a mission to enhance pulses production and an increase in the minimum support price (MSP) for Rabi crops, emphasizing the government's dedication to the welfare of farmers. These efforts aim to boost self-reliance and food security.

The Cabinet also approved the widening and upgradation of the Kalibor-Numaligarh section of NH-715 to enhance infrastructure in Assam and the Northeast, incorporating wildlife-friendly measures. Additionally, Phase III of the Biomedical Research Career Programme received approval to continue fostering scientific talent and building research capacity in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

