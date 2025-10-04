Himachal governor meets children from J-K in National Integration Tour by Indian Army

The Himachal Pradesh governor on Saturday interacted with 25 children from the Gujjar and Bakarwal communities of Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir. The children came to Shimla as part of the Indian Army's National Integration Tour under 'Operation Sadbhavna'.

Appreciating the Indian Army's initiative in organising such exposure tours for children from remote and border areas, he said such efforts play a vital role in promoting national integration and helping young minds understand the country's rich diversity and development.

He motivated the children to pursue education with dedication and contribute positively to the nation's progress, a statement issued here said.

The tour, which began from Mamoon Cantt, reached Chandigarh on September 28. The students had the opportunity to meet the Governors of Punjab and Haryana and also visit the Headquarters of the Western Command. They also visited popular tourist attractions, including the Rock Garden and Sukhna Lake.

In the final leg of their journey in Shimla, the children visited Annandale Museum, the Bird Sanctuary, the Indian Institute of Advanced Studies, and the Headquarters of the Army Training Command (ARTRAC).

The students expressed their gratitude to the Indian Army for providing them with a memorable and educational experience, and to the Governor for his inspiring words and warm hospitality.

