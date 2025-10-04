Left Menu

Himachal governor meets children from J-K in National Integration Tour by Indian Army

The Himachal Pradesh governor on Saturday interacted with 25 children from the Gujjar and Bakarwal communities of Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir. The students had the opportunity to meet the Governors of Punjab and Haryana and also visit the Headquarters of the Western Command.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 04-10-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 20:23 IST
Himachal governor meets children from J-K in National Integration Tour by Indian Army
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh governor on Saturday interacted with 25 children from the Gujjar and Bakarwal communities of Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir. The children came to Shimla as part of the Indian Army's National Integration Tour under 'Operation Sadbhavna'.

Appreciating the Indian Army's initiative in organising such exposure tours for children from remote and border areas, he said such efforts play a vital role in promoting national integration and helping young minds understand the country's rich diversity and development.

He motivated the children to pursue education with dedication and contribute positively to the nation's progress, a statement issued here said.

The tour, which began from Mamoon Cantt, reached Chandigarh on September 28. The students had the opportunity to meet the Governors of Punjab and Haryana and also visit the Headquarters of the Western Command. They also visited popular tourist attractions, including the Rock Garden and Sukhna Lake.

In the final leg of their journey in Shimla, the children visited Annandale Museum, the Bird Sanctuary, the Indian Institute of Advanced Studies, and the Headquarters of the Army Training Command (ARTRAC).

The students expressed their gratitude to the Indian Army for providing them with a memorable and educational experience, and to the Governor for his inspiring words and warm hospitality.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Ties: Wang Yi's European Tour

Diplomatic Ties: Wang Yi's European Tour

 China
2
Balloon Chaos: Vilnius Airport Reopens After Airspace Scare

Balloon Chaos: Vilnius Airport Reopens After Airspace Scare

 Global
3
Madhya Pradesh Bans Coldrif Cough Syrup Amid Child Deaths Crisis

Madhya Pradesh Bans Coldrif Cough Syrup Amid Child Deaths Crisis

 India
4
Revenge Unfolds: Murder Echoes After 14 Years in Manglora

Revenge Unfolds: Murder Echoes After 14 Years in Manglora

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy storage can both stabilize and disrupt fully renewable power markets

Persistent gender stereotypes continue to block women’s path in technology

AI models like ChatGPT found to generate convincing falsehoods while aiding fact-checking

LLMs outperform traditional models in real-time cryptocurrency forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025